Survey: most New Yorkers want to-go alcohol to stay permanently

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.