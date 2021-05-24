How Science Has Revealed the Inner Consciousness of Invertebrates

(Credit: Koya979/Shutterstock) This article appeared in the June 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "Show Me the Science." Subscribe for more stories like these. Some scientists wish to uncover truths of the natural universe — to learn the properties of distant stars, or deep-sea creatures, or the interior of our cells. Others seek solutions, hoping to better our lives or undo the damage we’ve done to our environment. The list of motivations runs long, depending on who you talk to. But most people don’t know any scientists personally. In 2017, about 4 out of 5 Americans polled couldn’t name a single living scientist, according to Research America. Of those who could, top answers were Stephen Hawking (27 percent), who died in 2018; Neil deGrasse Tyson (19 percent), who last published research in 2008; and Bill Nye (5 percent), who quit his job as an engineer in 1986. Yet 1.5 million-plus Americans are currently working as scientists, which is more than the number of elementary school teachers.