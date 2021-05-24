Toward a Typology of Titles, Or: What the Hell to Call a Story

PREVIOUSLY IN THESE PAGES, I wrote that reading a long Haruki Murakami novel is like spelunking. You journey down narrow tunnels of the mind until you come to enormous underground caverns full of magnificent rock formations — places that don’t seem possible. Reading a Murakami short story, by contrast, is like waking from a dream. There are fleeting images, people from the past, an uncanny situation — someone said something bizarre, or something fantastic happened. You take it in stride, accepting unreality as reality. Until you wake up and think, What was that about? Memories from the dream quickly evaporate, leaving you in a state of perplexity. This is the feeling I got after reading the stories in Murakami’s new collection, First Person Singular (published in Japan in 2020 and now out in a fine English translation by Philip Gabriel).