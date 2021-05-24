newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Fear The Walking Dead - Episode 6.16 - The Beginning (Season Finale) - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleEveryone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms. “Fear the Walking Dead” is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.

