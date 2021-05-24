Fear The Walking Dead - Episode 6.16 - The Beginning (Season Finale) - Press Release

Heading into this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, June (Jenna Elfman) sets off on a mission that could not only help our heroes in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but also give June a chance to learn more about the man she loved and lost. But before we can fully move on to the season's next chapter, we have to take a moment to look back at last week's heartbreaking tour de force from Karen David (Grace), "In Dreams." Except for this time, we're actually looking back to let a whole lot of other people do the emotional heavy lifting for us in the form of Skybound's recently released reaction video.