Writing From Inside the Precarious Hunger of Childhood

G’Ra Asim sees in his little brother a shadow of his former self, a kid struggling “to envision a future in which a person such as he can fit comfortably into a ruthlessly competitive, anti-intellectual, anti-black society.” As a form of “sibling-to-sibling pep talk,” Asim addresses his brother Gyasi, 14 years his junior, in his warm and wide-ranging debut “Boyz n the Void: a mixtape to my brother” (Beacon). With each chapter grounded to a particular song, the book is an electric and illuminating blend of critical and cultural theory, memoir, and music enthusiasm, as he guides his brother about race, power, masculinity, creativity, and resistance. Raised by a writer and a playwright, Asim describes his household growing up as a “fecund micro-bohemia situated incongruously within a warzone,” and he finds that “punk’s snarling skepticism activated, empowered, and validated me.” The book swoops fluidly between Didion, Ellison, Emerson, Anti-Flag and Operative Ivy; between Hegel, Arendt, Minor Threat, and The Bachelorette. The result is the welcome feeling of the older brother’s arm around you, asking, have you heard this song? Have you read this book? Which is another way of saying: I know what you’re going through, let me show you what helped.