Lukashenko’s Eurovision election song

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe thought you might like to see the election song of the air-hijacker Belarus dictator, Lukashenko. It’s modelled on Eurovision in the ABBA era, possibly even on Sandie Shaw. No wonder he had to steal the election.

