Turning Towards the Dark: Hala Alyan Explores the Psychology of Fear

"There's so much beauty in this world, and I've been stuck like in the middle of nowhere." Have you ever been stuck at a red light… forever? That's the exact premise behind this outstanding short film Red Light, from filmmaker Sam Benenati (known for his other short Emily). His new solo-performance short film is an impressive performance piece and clever idea that doesn't run longer than 10 minutes. The film stars Jen Tullock as a woman sitting in her car endlessly stuck at a red light, having an emotional breakdown while waiting for it to turn green. If it ever will. Everything in this short works in harmony so nicely - the 4:3 framing and the glowing red cinematography, and a lovely score by Ali Helnwein throughout. Most of all Tullock's performance as the real spectacular centerpiece. There's so much nuance packed into this short offering us all a chance to think about our own lives - while waiting for the light to ever change. View below.