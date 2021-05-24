A year from opening, UT San Antonio's data school has new director

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.