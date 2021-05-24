A year from opening, UT San Antonio's data school has new director
The University of Texas at San Antonio has reached another milestone in the creation of its School of Data Science with the selection of David Mongeau as founding director. Mongeau, executive director of the Institute for Data Science at the University of California, Berkeley, will begin his new position at UTSA in July, about a year ahead of the opening of what is slated to be the first school of its kind in Texas.www.expressnews.com