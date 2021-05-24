newsbreak-logo
Missouri State

Stover woman injured in Morgan County accident Sunday night

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover woman was injured in a Morgan County accident Sunday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bailey N. Sechrest, 23, was driving on Missouri 135, south of Whispering Timbers Road, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, then a fence and overturned. Sechrest was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

