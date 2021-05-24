newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts State

Mass. expands Homebound Vaccination Program as preregistration system shuts down

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Massachusetts is making some changes to its vaccine rollout plan.

Starting Monday, the state is expanding its Homebound Vaccination Program, which brings vaccines right to the homes of people who are unable to get to a vaccine site.

The program was launched on March 29 for people who met specific federal criteria, such as requiring significant supports to leave home for a medical appointment.

Starting May 24, any person who has trouble getting to a vaccine site is eligible for the homebound program.

To schedule an in-home vaccination, people can call 833-983-0485 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

After registering, people will be contacted within five business days to schedule an appointment.

The Homebound Program is primarily using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone between 12 and 17 years old.

Meanwhile, the state is shutting down its online preregistration system.

The system will stop accepting new submissions on Tuesday, May 25.

Anyone still in the system will be contacted to make an appointment before the system officially closes on May 31.

Massachusetts’ vaccine finder website will remain operational.

