Hazel Green, AL

AHSAA 6A Softball Championship | Hazel Green storms from behind with 9 runs in the 6th to win state title

By PrepsNet
prepsnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford, AL – Hazel Green center fielder Mackenzie Bowling kept swinging and the ball kept flying out of the park. Bowling clubbed two homers in the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship game’s sixth inning – a two-run shot for the Trojans’ first runs of the game and a three-run homer that essentially put the game out of reach – as Hazel Green (38-17) scored nine runs and earned a 9-5 victory over Springville in Saturday’s Class 6A championship game at Choccolocco Park’s signature stadium.

