AHSAA 6A Softball Championship | Hazel Green storms from behind with 9 runs in the 6th to win state title

The Athens Golden Eagles softball team hasn’t had to come from behind in a lot of games this year. Prior to Friday’s game, they held a 40-11 record. In the bottom of the seventh inning Friday at Athens High School, however, the Golden Eagles did find themselves behind 4-3 to the Hazel Green Trojans. But with 40 wins on the year, one thing is clear: Athens knows how to win and that’s exactly what they did with Morgan Stiles hitting a two-run walk off home run over the center field fence for a 5-4 victory, an area championship and a trip to Regionals.