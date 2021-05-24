newsbreak-logo
Business

Easing Into Monday Morning

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Financial markets finished Friday on a civilised note, after what was a very choppy week. US data saw equity markets move modestly back into their cyclical rotation happy place, while currency markets finished with some US dollar short-covering despite US 30-year yields falling slightly. Precious metals held steady while oil rose on Gulf of Mexico hurricane concerns. In the case of the latter, a glance at the US Hurricane Centre website this morning suggests that will be a storm in a teacup.

StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Buoyed By Recovery Optimism

US stock markets followed Asia and Europe higher at the open Friday even as data showed a spike in inflation, ahead of an expected big-spending budget announcement from President Joe Biden. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent in early trades, outpaced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq and lagged by...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Consolidation

Some of the week’s froth has come out of the markets in Asia today, with equities edging lower, along with energy and precious metals and our good friends, the cryptocurrency space, while the US dollar edged higher after an impressive rally overnight. All the financial markets space, the price action looks corrective, rather than a structural turn, as short-term momentum ran out of the “inflation is dead, buy everything” that has swept markets this week.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Reasons Why Markets are Expected to Open Flat Today

Investing.com -- After yesterday’s mini-rally, it looks like early trade today is going to be muted. Global cues indicate a soft opening for Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 . Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading 0.27% up as of this report, indicating a flat opening for Indian markets. Three other reasons for a soft opening are:
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide On Hawkish Fedspeak; Oil Falters

Contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 declined in trading on Thursday, and European stocks fluctuated as the market attempted to price in the odds of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and the effect it could have on the economic recovery after pandemic-related lockdowns. Oil retreated...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Central Banks’ Views in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest level in more than four months as the dollar and Treasury yields edged up, with investors weighing the future of monetary policy in a post-pandemic world. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for...
WorldInternational Business Times

Asian, European Markets Advance As Inflation Fears Wane

Markets across Asia and Europe rose Wednesday as inflation worries ease, while vaccine and reopening optimism reinforce expectations for a strong global recovery. After rallying for more than a year, equities have in recent months been jolted by fears that a forecast surge in economic activity -- fuelled by reopenings, stimulus and vaccinations -- will send prices soaring and force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than flagged.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks surge nearly 3%, Asian currencies lifted by weaker dollar

* Philippine stocks set for best day since Feb. 1 * S. Korean won, Taiwan dlr gain 0.3% * Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand closed By Arundhati Dutta May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were headed for the best day in nearly four months on Wednesday in light trading as much of the region was closed for holidays, while a weaker U.S. dollar lifted Asia's emerging currencies. The South Korean won and Taiwan dollar led the region's gains, rising 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, as the dollar wallowed around January lows. U.S. Federal Reserve officials continue to insist that monetary policy will stay accommodative despite inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. The Philippine benchmark index climbed up 2.8%, though trade volumes were about half their 30-day average. The index hit its highest level since May 5. Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding nearly 5%, while Ayala Corp jumped 3.7%. The Philippines has the worst-hit stock market in emerging Asia this year, having lost nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close. Neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand were closed for a holiday. Elsewhere, stocks in Taiwan inched higher. South Korean shares, however, dipped. Bank of Korea's rate decision is expected on Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of 2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Industrial and real estate sectors drive Philippine shares higher **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.951% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.00 -5.08 <.N2 #VALUE #VALUE 25> ! ! China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed inflation talk supports stocks, NZ dollar gains

* Fed’s Clarida downplays concerns over inflation. * German bond yields fall on dovish ECB commentary. LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Futures were indicating a stronger Wall Street open on Wednesday and European stocks were steady near recent record highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed inflation worries, though New Zealand’s currency rose on rate hike expectations. Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without throwing the country’s economic recovery off track.
Businesswsau.com

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
Businesskfgo.com

Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian shares rose on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, providing yet more assurance to investors worried about the inflation outlook. Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday...
StocksInternational Business Times

European Stocks Dip Tracking Inflation Fallout

European stock markets mostly dipped on Wednesday, with traders weighing economic growth and inflation prospects as countries come out of lockdown. Asia's main stock markets had closed with gains ahead of the open on Wall Street, while the dollar was mostly higher. Oil prices flattened and bitcoin climbed back above...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.