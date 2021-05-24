Cryptocurrencies Sell-Off Accelerates As Inflation Fears Mount

Here is a story that is likely to get your positivity flowing. As we all know, bitcoin has been suffering heavily as of late. The world’s number one digital currency by market cap has fallen from its recent all-time high of approximately $64,000 – which it attained in mid-April – down to about $38,000 at press time. The price of bitcoin has fallen harder than it ever has in the past 12 years, but according to many analysts, the asset is still on its way to reaching a six-figure price of roughly $100,000 or more.