The currency pair managed to stay above the support at around 1.2240 and the sentiment remains positive – for a new rally. Potential targets for the bulls could be the resistance zones at 1.2340 and at 1.2420. The expectations for a weaker U.S. dollar remain unchanged, but if the rally does not take place, it is very possible that the market will need more time to breakout and trade could return back to the support of 1.2170. A daily support bulls can expect at around 1.2240.