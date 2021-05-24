newsbreak-logo
US Dollar Index Outlook: Dollar Holds In Extended Consolidation But bears Remain Intact

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar holds within extended congestion above new three-month low at 89.61, posted on Friday. Traders were disappointed by dovish stance from Fed as minutes from central bank’s April policy meeting showed that those policymakers who favor earlier start of reducing bond purchases are in minority. Signals that any change...

Businessbullionvault.com

Rush to Buy Gold Among Central Banks as US Inflation Outruns Interest Rates by Most Since 1975

PRICES to buy gold headed on Friday for their 3rd highest month-end ever and the highest weekly finish in London since early November, eve of the first successful Covid vaccine trials announcement, amid rumors of heavy central-bank gold buying, a fresh rise in crude oil and other industrial input costs, plus the highest inflation on the US Fed's preferred measure in nearly 3 decades.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 can be traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Stays Strong After PCE Inflation, Spending Data

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX STRONGER AFTER PCE INFLATION, PERSONAL SPENDING DATA. US Dollar is trading stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday. USD price action extends to session highs after in-line economic data was released. PCE inflation accelerated 0.6% month-over-month as personal spending rose 0.5%. US...
Businessfa-mag.com

Half A Trillion Dollars Is Sitting At The Fed Earning Nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank—earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility—a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates—surged...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising US inflation

NEW YORK (May 28): Global equity markets rose, while the US dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday, as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. US Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index clings to gains around 90.00 ahead of data

DXY looks around the 90.00 level on Friday. US 10-year yields creep back above 1.60%. Core PCE, U-Mich Index, Biden’s budget next of note. The greenback reverses Thursday’s pullback and looks to extend the weekly recovery above the 90.00 yardstick when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY). US Dollar...
Businessnewsverses.com

A key U.S. inflation gauge rose 3.1% yr over yr, increased than anticipated

A key inflation indicator rose a faster-than-expected 3.1% in April as worth pressures constructed within the quickly increasing U.S. financial system, the Commerce Division reported Friday. The core private consumption expenditures index was forecast to extend 2.9% after rising 1.9% in March. Federal Reserve officers contemplate the measure to be...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for their home countries and...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar extends recovery ahead of US growth data

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, to head for the second straight daily gain, as recovery attempts from a 4-month low continued, thanks to rising US Treasury bond yields, and ahead of the US economic growth data for the first quarter of this year.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Tapering Talk Helps

Investing.com -- The dollar edged higher in early European trade Thursday, finding support from comments suggesting the Federal Reserve will soon have to discuss tapering its massive bond-buying program, thus tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Bears Gather Strength

Global markets have lost growth momentum near recent highs. This indecisiveness can be attributed to the realization that major central banks are slowly but surely moving towards presenting their monetary policy tightening plans. At the moment, this sentiment is benefiting the dollar, whose weakening has paused near this year’s lows....
Marketseconomies.com

Dollar continues to hold after mixed data

The US dollar steadied against most of its peers on Thursday, after the release of conflicting economic data. The second reading of the US GDP for the first quarter showed a growth of 6.4%, lower than forecasts of 6.5%. The US Department of Labor revealed that the number of initial...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)