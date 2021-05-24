newsbreak-logo
XAU/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XAU/USD exchange rate fell by 124 pips or 0.66% during Friday’s trading session. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average on Friday. The previous metal bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Monday. Most likely, the commodity could edge higher during the following trading session.

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD moving towards the bouncing zone

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD is expected to meet support around 1.2130 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, occasional bearish attempts in EUR/USD are forecast to meet support in the 1.2130 region. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for the weakness in EUR to test the major support at 1.2160’. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR traded between 1.2173 and 1.2215 before closing little changed at 1.2192 (+0.02%). Despite the relatively quiet price actions, we continue to see chance for EUR to test 1.2160. That said, the prospect for a sustained decline below this level is not high (next support is at 1.2130). Resistance is at 1.2210 followed by 1.2230.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Break Of Trendline Support To Trigger Deeper Pullback

The Euro stands at the back foot in early Friday’s trading, signaling a possible continuation of a pullback from 1.2266 high, after Thursday’s neutral mode (Doji candle). Fresh easing cracked trendline support at 1.2175 (bull trendline from 1.1704, 2021 low), warning of extension towards 1.2143/33 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) on break.
Marketsactionforex.com

XAG/USD Bounces Off Rising Trendline

Jitters in US Treasury yields put a cap on bullions’ advance. Silver has been grinding up along a rising trendline since late March. The breakout above 28.30 has put the psychological level of 30 in buyers’ line of sight. This is an indication that the bulls are still in charge.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pullbacks Should See Support

The Euro has initially broken down below the 1.22 handle during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life again. The market continues to see a lot of volatility in this area, and I do believe that the high of the last couple of days is worth paying attention to as it is significant resistance previously, so all things been equal I think we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out. Even if we do clear that area though, it is likely that the 1.23 handle will continue to be a major barrier, as we have seen more than once. Remember, the Euro pulled back rather significantly from that level and that typically means there is a lot of supply.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Corrective decline to challenge support at 1.2165

EUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure. A corrective decline is imminent, in the view of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. “April Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.3% MoM, missing expectations, although the core reading surged to 2.3%, much better than anticipated. Q1 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.3% QoQ while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 21 contracted to 406K. The most notable reaction is that Wall Street is sharply up ahead of the opening, anticipating some risk-on trading for the American session.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears taking control below hourly support

NZD/USD bears target downside structures failing at daily resistance. The monthly chart is otherwise strongly bullish. The New Zealand dollar is tiring and while the fundamentals might stack up on a longer-term view, the immediate future might test weak hands at this juncture. The following is an analysis of the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200

EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses around weekly bottom. Eight-day-old support line, 100-SMA probe sellers amid bearish MACD. Bulls need a clear break of 1.2245 for fresh entries. EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.2170

EUR/USD meets support near 1.2170 on Thursday. The risk-on mood puts the dollar under downside pressure. ECB-speak, US flash Q1 GDP next of relevance in the calendar. The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD back to the area above 1.2200 the figure on Thursday. EUR/USD capped by 1.2265/70.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears threaten 0.7740 support confluence

AUD/USD pared early gains in the European session. Pair moves in a broader trading range on the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators point at downward bias. The AUD/USD pair possessed a reclusive move on Thursday. The pair swung back to the 0.7740 mark having traveled to intraday lows at 0.7722. AUD/USD...
Businessdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Breakout Lower Brings Long-Term Support into Sight

The USD/ZAR has seemingly waved goodbye to the 14.00000 level and is now traversing lower values not sincerely traded since early February of 2019. In early action this morning, another sell-off of the Forex pair has brought the USD/ZAR to a price vicinity of nearly 13.69000 with fast conditions evident. A move higher to approximately 13.78000 today seemingly sparked a significant bearish reversal, which has brought long-term support levels into immediate focus.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBPJPY 153.75 Support

The British pound could experience a price pullback against the Japanese yen currency in the short-term, as a large bearish pattern continues to loom over the pair. Lower time frame analysis shows that a bearish head and shoulders pattern with a 120 point target will be activated if the price moves under the 153.60 area. The long-term trend for the GBPJPY pair remains bullish, a move towards the 152.40 area could also offer a solid buying opportunity.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from key support near 1.4100

GBP/USD picks up bids amid choppy US dollar trading. The cable is defending key support around 1.4095 on the 4H chart. RSI points higher within the bearish territory. GBP/USD is off the weekly lows near the 1.4100 level, having stalled its three-day bearish momentum on Thursday. The sentiment around the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAU/USD Bulls Likely To Prevail

During yesterday’s trading session, the precious metal soared by 272 pips or 1.46% against the US Dollar. The exchange rate breached the resistance level at 1890.00 on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the yellow metal could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. Bullish traders might target the 2000.00...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD set to challenge key support at 1.20 – ING

Last week, the Canadian dollar continued to rally, pushed by a slew of supporting domestic data along with more evidence that the vaccination roll-out in Canada is keeping a high pace. This week will be very quiet data-wise and there are no central bank speakers scheduled. Economists at ING expect the USD/CAD pair to test the 1.20 psychological level.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Above The 0.7710 Support

The Aussie Dollar failed to clear the 0.7800 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair corrected lower and traded below the key 0.7750 support zone. The pair also declined below the 0.7735 support and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 0.7745 on the hourly chart.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD correcting gains, key support nearby

EUR/USD climbed towards 1.2250 before correcting lower. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.2140 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 1.2245 before starting a downside correction. There was a break above the 1.2200 level, but the pair is trading well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off short-term support line to justify bullish options market

GBP/USD extends recovery moves from two-week-old support line. Options market turns most bullish in five weeks. Normal RSI conditions favor buyers inside rising channel. GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.4152, up 0.03% intraday, ahead of Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair takes clues from the upbeat risk reversals to portray recovery moves from a short-term support line.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD minor support at 1.4115/05

GBPUSD has a potential double top sell signal. The pair bottomed exactly at the first downside target & minor support at 1.4115/05. EURGBP first support at 8600/8590 & first resistance at 8640/50. GBPNZD bounced just 8 pips above strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Daily analysis. GBPUSD minor support at 1.4115/05. A...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Holds Support at $1.00

The Ripple price is dropping heavily by 12.52% touching the daily low of $1.01 as it falls back towards the lower boundary of the channel. XRP/USD continues to hold strong at $1.00 and this level has been supporting the market since a few days ago. However, it is possible that the more this support is tested, the more likely it is to break. If the Ripple price continues to abuse this support level, traders can expect more falls before getting to the lower boundary of the channel and the nearest support levels of $1.00 and $0.80 may be tested.