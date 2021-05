At the time of writing, the currency pair is still in a consolidation phase, remaining slightly above the support level at 1.2170. The mentioned zone is also the lower border of the formed range between 1.2170 – 1.2240. The expectations for today’s trading session are for the EUR/USD to remain in the mentioned range as, for now, neither the bulls nor the bears have managed to tip the scales. The most likely scenario for the pair is for the aforementioned support to repel the bears and for a follow-up test of the resistance zone at around 1.2240. During the last trading session for the week, there is no economic news and statements that would be expected to have a serious impact on the market.