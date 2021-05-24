newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Dollar declined by 60 pips or 0.77% against the US Dollar on Friday. The AUD/USD currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target...

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Currency Pair#Currency Exchange#Australian Dollar#Aud Usd Bounces#Bearish Traders#Trading#Hour Smas#Line#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

XAG/USD Bounces Off Rising Trendline

Jitters in US Treasury yields put a cap on bullions’ advance. Silver has been grinding up along a rising trendline since late March. The breakout above 28.30 has put the psychological level of 30 in buyers’ line of sight. This is an indication that the bulls are still in charge.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD moving towards the bouncing zone

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

The Australian Dollar declined by 26 pips or 0.34% against the US Dollar on Thursday. Bearish traders were unable to break the 0.7725 level during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame charts. The exchange rate could continue to edge lower within the following trading...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Contrasting forces ensconce the AUD in narrow trading handle

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar remains firmly entrenched within a narrowing trading handle as near-term headwinds continue to offset long term upside expectations. The AUD failed to break outside a 30-point range on Thursday, bouncing between 0.7725 and 0.7755, despite price action across other major currencies. Investors largely ignored reports that Victoria was entering another 7-day full-scale lockdown in an effort to control the latest outbreak of COVID-19, after 12 new cases were recorded overnight. With little of note on today’s domestic macroeconomic ticket, we expect the AUD will remain ensconced within the current handle into the weekend. Risks to this view remain headline inflation data from the US. while inflation pressures have eased since April’s shock outperformance, a surprise print could prompt another risk-off run and push the AUD toward supports at 0.7680. We anticipate headwinds will weigh on the AUD through the short term, delaying any push toward 0.79/0.80 into Q3/Q4.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is still forming a new consolidation range above 1.2184. Possibly, today the pair may break this range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2132. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.2184 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2108. GBP/USD, “Great...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200

EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses around weekly bottom. Eight-day-old support line, 100-SMA probe sellers amid bearish MACD. Bulls need a clear break of 1.2245 for fresh entries. EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears threaten 0.7740 support confluence

AUD/USD pared early gains in the European session. Pair moves in a broader trading range on the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators point at downward bias. The AUD/USD pair possessed a reclusive move on Thursday. The pair swung back to the 0.7740 mark having traveled to intraday lows at 0.7722. AUD/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.2170

EUR/USD meets support near 1.2170 on Thursday. The risk-on mood puts the dollar under downside pressure. ECB-speak, US flash Q1 GDP next of relevance in the calendar. The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD back to the area above 1.2200 the figure on Thursday. EUR/USD capped by 1.2265/70.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Falls below SMAs

Downside risks pressured the Australian Dollar lower against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The exchange rate declined by 54 pips or 0.70% during Wednesday's trading session. Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: Brent, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

Brent is trading at 68.37; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 71.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 66.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 64.25.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Surges above 109.00

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7716; (P) 0.7756; (R1) 0.7781;. AUD/USD is still bounded in range of 0.7673/7890 and intraday bias remains neutral first. As long as 0.7673 support holds, another rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 0.7890 resistance will resume the rally from 0.7530 to retest 0.8006 high. On the downside, break of 0.7673 will suggest that correction from 0.8006 is extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.7530 support and possibly below.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Downbeat around 0.7750 amid US dollar rebound, mixed sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground following a pullback from 0.7797. Market sentiment stays mixed amid a lack of major catalysts, Fedspeak seems to have convinced traders of late. US dollar recovers from multi-day low, follows US Treasury yields. Aussie Private Construction Done, US Durable Goods Orders and Fed comments are crucial...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Profit-taking Selling Operations

Strong successive gains pushed the EUR / USD currency pair towards the 1.2266 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than four months. Its been mentioned that the pair is now preparing for profit-taking selling as the gains pushed technical indicators to overbought levels. We noticed selling...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Australian Dollar USD/AUD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Australian Dollar (Symbol USD/AUD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CNH fades bounce off May 2018 levels on mixed catalysts

USD/CNH trims intraday gains around the multi-month low. China Commerce Minister agrees over importance of bilateral trade with the US, supports probe in COVID-19 origins. China Industrial Profits ease in April, US Dollar extends rebound. US Treasury yields weigh on sentiment, Durable Goods Orders, Fedspeak eyed. USD/CNH extends pullback from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls holding the reins, but bears are lurking

NZD/USD has been bid on the day as the US dollar pulls back. A slightly risk-on tone has helped to support the commodity complex on Thursday. NZD/USD has, for the most part, remained in the hands of the bulls following this week's surprise hawkish outcome of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish Consolidation

Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signals produced a profitable long trade from the bullish pin candlestick reversal at 0.7741. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD to Lift if Chinese Industrial Profits Impress?

Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Chinese Industrial Profits -Talking Points. Crude oil gains bolster Wall Street energy stocks as inventories drop. Australian Dollar looks to Chinese April industrial profits. AUD/USD breaks lower with eyes on the 50-day SMA. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets may see a neutral trading...