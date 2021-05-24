newsbreak-logo
Asian Equities Remain Bunkered Down

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

A quiet weekend of news, and a non-descript New York finish sees Asian markets content to remain hunkered down as the week starts, with much of Europe on holiday as well. On Friday, New York had a mixed finish with markets indulging in a bit of cyclical rotation after some tech gains in previous sessions. The S&P 500 slipped 0.07%, with the Nasdaq falling 0.48%, while the Dow Jones climbed by 0.37%. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have advanced by 0.25% in Asia this morning, suggesting that last week’s rage-trading will continue this week. Taiwan has risen 0.40%.

