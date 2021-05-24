newsbreak-logo
EUR/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe common European currency declined by 60 pips or 0.45% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible...

EUR/JPY Tests 134.00 Level

The single European currency surged by 106 pips or 0.80% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached a significant resistance level at 133.41 during Thursday’s trading session. The exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target...
GBP/JPY Could Make Pullback

Upside risks pressured the Pound Sterling higher against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair surged by 215 pips or 1.39% during Thursday’s trading session. The GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue the bullish run. Buyers are likely to target the 156.60 level within the following trading session. However, the...
GBP, CAD, NZD Outperform on Interest Rate Divergence

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished little-changed at 89.97 (90.00) after trading in a tight range overnight. Sterling outperformed, soaring 0.61% to 1.4200 (1.4125) after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank may raise interest rates earlier than originally indicated. Currency divergence widened following changes in the economic outlooks from their respective central banks and their plans to reign in easy money policies. USD/CAD slipped 0.5% to 1.2065 (1.2122) after analysts from the country’s major banks saw the Bank of Canada likely trimming back bond purchases in July. Higher oil prices also aided the Canadian Loonie. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) maintained its bid, ending modestly higher, at 0.7297 (0.7287 yesterday). Earlier this week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets with a hawkish outcome. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH pair (US Dollar vs Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped to fresh 3-year lows to 6.3673, settling at 6.3720 at the New York close. After the clean break of the USD 6.4000 level, traders were confident that Chinese authorities were not uncomfortable with the stronger Yuan and pushed the US Dollar lower. On the other side of the spectrum, the USD/JPY pair soared 0.58% to close at 109.80 (109.15). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 1.60%. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.07%. The Australian Dollar ended at 0.7742 in late New York from 0.7744 yesterday after trading in a narrow range. EUR/USD was little changed at 1.2197 (1.2195 yesterday). Wall Street stocks finished with moderate gains. The DOW was up 0.33% to 34,573 (34,347). The S&P 500 rose to 4,212 from 4,198. Other global bond yields were higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.17% (-0.21%). The UK’s 10-year Gilt rate rose to 0.81% from 0.75%. The Australian 10-year bond yield was lower, settling at 1.62%, from 1.66% yesterday.
USD/JPY Higher Despite Continued Weaker Than Expected US Data

During the month of April, US economic data from NFP and PMIs to Retail Sales and Housing data were all weaker than expected. In addition, inflation and inflation expectations have been higher than expected. Today’s economic data extended that trend. Durable Goods Orders were -1.3% vs an expectation of 0.7%. Pending Home Sales for April were -4.4% vs an expectation of 0.8%! (Even the second look at Q1 GDP was revised lower to 6.4% from 6.5%). However, help may be in the way in terms of May data. The US Markit PMI flash data released last week were all better than expected. In addition, with the May NFP data release on June 4th, April’s awful 266,000 must be revised up, right? (Expectations for the May NFP are currently 610,000.)
EUR/JPY to head toward the top of its channel at 134.67 – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY closed above the 133.13/48 region although RSI has not confirmed the new high, as Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, notes. The next stop on the upside is seen at 134.67. “EUR/JPY has finally closed above 133.13/48, these were the highs from April 2018 and...
EUR/JPY Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 30 Days

EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 27 May, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 133.9220, 1.85% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.231% up from its trailing 30 days low of $131.00 and 0.454% up from its trailing 30 days high of $133.32.
Chart Art: Fib Retracement Plays on EUR/JPY and NZD/CAD

Today’s batch of charts is for the currency cross traders out there!. Whether you’re into short-term plays or you prefer trading them daily charts, I got yo back with hot setups on EUR/JPY and NZD/CAD. Check them out!. EUR/JPY: 1-hour. Remember the uptrend play that we spotted a few days...
USD/JPY Surges Above 109.00

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
EUR/USD: Corrective decline to challenge support at 1.2165

EUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure. A corrective decline is imminent, in the view of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. “April Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.3% MoM, missing expectations, although the core reading surged to 2.3%, much better than anticipated. Q1 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.3% QoQ while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 21 contracted to 406K. The most notable reaction is that Wall Street is sharply up ahead of the opening, anticipating some risk-on trading for the American session.”
EUR/JPY defends 133.00 amid a quiet Asian session

EUR/JPY consolidates recent losses in a 10-pips trading range. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus, vaccine news and hopes of no tapering. German Consumer Confidence, ECB policymakers’ speeches and virus updates from Japan will be the key. EUR/JPY remains subdued near 133.00, mid-way to the recent range, as markets in Tokyo...
EUR/JPY Sets For Breakout

The common European currency declined by 38 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set...
EUR/USD Forecast: Imminent corrective decline

US macroeconomic data was mixed, but overall signaling economic growth. Wall Street is firmly up ahead of the opening, indicating a risk-on mood. EUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure, support at 1.2165. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.2214 this Thursday, currently struggling around the...
AUD/USD Falls Below SMAS

Downside risks pressured the Australian Dollar lower against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The exchange rate declined by 54 pips or 0.70% during Wednesday’s trading session. Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the AUD/USD currency pair could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.
Trade Watchlist: EUR/USD’s Trend Continuation

Yesterday’s Cardano (ADA) breakout setup turned out pretty well but today I’m going back to one of my favorite forex pairs for opportunities. I’m talking about EUR/USD! I saw a short-term uptrend just might yield pips in the next trading sessions. Let me know what you think of this chart:
Japanese Yen to US Dollar JPY/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Japanese Yen to US Dollar (Symbol JPY/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
EUR/USD strong bearish reversal but Fibonacci resistance must hold

On the 1 hour chart, price action broke the 21 ema zone and support trend line (dotted green) as a confirmation of the reversal, as mentioned in our EUR/USD video. The EUR/USD bearish action seems to complete a bullish wave C (grey) in a bearish wave B (pink). A bearish reversal is therefore expected, let’s look at all of the angles.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls cheer BOE Vlieghe’s comments

The British Pound advanced on local news coupled with an upbeat market’s mood. BOE’s policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said that the central bank could raise interest early in 2022. GBP/USD is technically bullish and could accelerate its advance once above 1.4233. The British Pound was among the best performers against the...
Beware a Summer Lull in Pound Sterling against the Euro and Dollar

- GBP struggles for direction as month-end beckons. Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1579 | GBP/USD: 1.4119. The outlook for the British Pound remains constructive say a number of analysts we follow, a view that if correct suggests the uninspired performance of recent days is likely to be short-lived in nature.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Is it Time to Sell EUR/USD?

The most popular currency pair in the world moved towards the resistance level of 1.2266 before settling around the level of 1.2249 at the time of writing. EUR/USD is awaiting more stimulus or move down amid profit-taking selling. The euro in general is still benefiting from the optimism that dominates the markets from the reopening of European economies amid a rapid surge in vaccination against the epidemic. This paves the way for an economic recovery in the remainder of 2021.