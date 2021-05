Questions on Protecting Wealth with Gold & Silver?. Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a Call for Later Here: ↓. To see Lynette's slides and research links from this video:. FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414.