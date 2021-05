Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar went back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to sit just above the 1.20 handle against the Canadian dollar. This is an area that obviously has certain amount of psychological importance attached to it, but when you look at the longer-term chart, you can also see that it is an area that has sparked a bit of buying in the past. So, the question now is not so much as to whether or not we are at a significant level, but whether or not it can hold.