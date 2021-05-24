newsbreak-logo
Verstappen: I like to do the talking on track

By Reuters
grandprix247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull driver Max Verstappen took a stab at Mercedes after winning the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, and with it take the Formula 1 World Championship lead after five rounds. “Well, first of all, actions always speak louder than words,” the Dutch 23-year-old said when asked how important...

