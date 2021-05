BECHTELSVILLE, PA. May 16, 2021 . . . Out of the last five point shows in the T.P. Trailers 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series 30-lap Modified features Craig Von Dohren finished second in four of them with three being consecutive. Saturday night the defending Modified point champion advanced a position and scored his first win of the season to up his career total to 110 by holding off the challenges of Brett Kressley and Jeff Strunk.