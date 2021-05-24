Schitt’s Creek Characters as Dallas Neighborhoods and Suburbs
Schitt’s Creek is an Emmy award-winning Canadian TV comedy that introduced the world to newfound international sex symbol Dan Levy while reminding us that his father, Eugene, is a certified DILF. It’s also the show your mom, sister and/or mom’s sister implored you to watch when the world was ending last spring, last summer, last fall or this January. Like any great TV show, its characters reminded us of the neighborhoods and suburbs in and around our city. Even though it was created north of the border, the story of random ex-millionaires mingling with hicks somehow just screams "Dallas."www.dallasobserver.com