3 easy ways to structure your schedule for success
People say college is a waste of money these days, but I’m inclined to disagree. The two degrees in classical French horn I completed over a decade ago didn’t give me job security or alumni connections, but they did give me the formative experiences that come with relentlessly pursuing one skill set. Classical music fired up my penchant for deliberate practice. Whenever I had a new étude or concerto to master, focused work sessions were how I made progress.www.fastcompany.com