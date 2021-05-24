newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

3 easy ways to structure your schedule for success

By Nick Wolny
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople say college is a waste of money these days, but I’m inclined to disagree. The two degrees in classical French horn I completed over a decade ago didn’t give me job security or alumni connections, but they did give me the formative experiences that come with relentlessly pursuing one skill set. Classical music fired up my penchant for deliberate practice. Whenever I had a new étude or concerto to master, focused work sessions were how I made progress.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Patterns#The Arts#How Things Work#Important Things#Content Marketing Success#Work Time#Quality Time#French#The Pomodoro Technique#Ultradian#Focal Point#Gallup#Cliftonstrengths#Approach#Tasks#Meaningful Progress#Healthy Work Productivity#Mastery#Work Sessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 Ways Optimized Entrepreneurs Structure Their Time Differently

If you can learn how to optimize the way you spend your time, you can get more done. Having the ability to get more done through high-performance focused productivity strategies is essential to building a business sustainably. As entrepreneurs, it’s not more time that we lack; it’s most likely how...
Musicfictiontalk.com

7 Easy Ways To Boost Your Productivity

Here are some great ideas that will help you boost your productivity:. Listen to music when working. While this doesn’t mean you should start belting out your favorite songs for your colleagues, listening to music has been proven to improve cognitive function, meaning that it can make it easier for you to focus on the task at hand.
Home & GardenTampa Bay News Wire

Great Ways of Looking After the Structure of the Home

Your property is a valuable asset and plays a massive part in your life, and there are a lot of things that play a massive part in this process. You’ve got to come up with some of the best ideas that can be used to help you work on making your home better. One of the key ways of being able to achieve this is to make sure you take care of and look after the structure of the home as best you can.
YogaThrive Global

This life-changing 2-minute rule will make the hardest tasks easy

When it comes to productivity, times have changed. There are always endless distractions to keep you from getting things done. As a founder and entrepreneur doing business in COVID-19 times, you simply cannot afford to let any distraction affect you and make you lose sight of your goals. Having said...
HealthFast Company

These 4 positive-sounding traits can actually sabotage your success

Striving for perfection, exploring your options, working under pressure, and being in control. These all sound like the traits of someone who wants to achieve their goals. However, they also have the potential to derail them. When you take the behaviors too far, you can hurt yourself and your career, says Candice Seti, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and the author of The Self-Sabotage Behavior Workbook.
EconomyBusiness Insider

5 ways cutting corners can hurt the success of your franchise business

Underestimating startup costs is a one way to create risk for your franchise before it's launched. Franchisees should tap into the built-in franchise support system for advice on finance and operations. Having a business plan is the best way to cover all the financial and operational strategies for success. See...
GoogleSearchengine Journal

Internal Link Structure Best Practices to Boost Your SEO

Internal link structure isn’t totally controlled by SEO professionals for most websites. A mix of content, UX, IT, and other factors and stakeholders weigh in. The challenge with that is that internal link structure can have a big impact on SEO performance overall and across a range of SEO factors.
Weight LossThrive Global

6 Easy Ways to Improve Your Body’s Overall Health This Summer

Summer is here! It’s a time when many people focus on having a summer body. However, physical appearance isn’t the only thing you should worry about this summer. Take steps to improve your overall health this summer to look better and feel better. 1. Watch Your Plate. Your daily diet...
Small BusinessPosted by
@growwithco

EQ Tops IQ in Determining Entrepreneurial Success

Emotional intelligence is often underestimated in determining the success of a small business. Emotional intelligence — the ability to understand and manage emotions in yourself and others — has gained wide acceptance among scientists as an important skill for successfully running a business. EQ, as it’s sometimes called, is more important even than IQ, research suggests.
GoogleThrive Global

Take The Easy Way Out

A few weeks ago, I was in a session with one of my clients and offered to help him with something he’d been struggling to do on his own. He said “Ok, if I haven’t done it on my own by the the next time we meet, you can help me. But, I don’t want to take the easy way out.”
Georgia StateYoast

How to find your niche in 4 easy steps

Wondering what a niche is, and how can you find yours? Google defines a niche as: “products, services, or interests that appeal to a small, specialized section of the population”. That’s a bit abstract, but the chances are that you already have a good idea of what your niche is, and you just need to put it in words. Our guide will make it easy. Read on!
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Five Ways To Be A Successful Female Entrepreneur

According to World Economic Forum's (WEF) latest Global Gender Gap Report, a systemic lack of access to capital, credit, land, or financial products prevent women from starting a company. This only adds to another perpetual factor impeding female entrepreneurship – lack of care infrastructures. The WEF concludes that women spend at least twice as much time on care and voluntary work in every country where data is available. Global markets are missing out on a substantial economic and social growth potential. It is striking to know that, in the UK alone, up to $350 billion of economic value could have been created if female entrepreneurs started and developed new businesses at the same rate as men.
Small BusinessAugusta Free Press

Six easy steps to move your business online

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Whatever the reasons, any business should have an online portal. If you’re still wondering, in this article, I’ll answer all your why and how-to questions. From choosing a domain name to installing a theme on your site, and how/where to reach out to the world. One of the most explored industries during the past year is the eCommerce one. For example, there are so many talented and gifted people that craft beautiful things, and find success by investing in an online presence.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

5 Easy Ways to Improve Software Design

Simple solutions help 80% of the time. Designing code in object-oriented, functional, or mixed styles is an art that requires software developers to continually hone their knowledge and skills by reading fundamental books, practice, make mistakes, and learn from them. Code design includes countless techniques, patterns, principles of various levels...
Small Businesscapecodtimes.com

Succession planning and exiting your business

Question: What do I need to consider as I think about selling or transferring ownership in my business?. Answer: Planning for the exit from your business is a critical step that all business people need to pursue. It may surprise you to learn that family businesses really struggle to survive through multiple generations. Surveys have indicated that only 30% of family businesses survive to the second generation of ownership, 12% to the third generation and only 3% to the fourth generation. Why? The main reason is that few owners have a documented succession plan, although everyone will exit their business, planned or otherwise.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus’ ‘WellPaper’ is an easy way to stay aware of your digital habits

OnePlus announced its new ‘WellPapers’ on Thursday that turn your app usage history into one of three live wallpapers, namely, ‘Glow,’ ‘Radial’ and ‘Composition.’. WellPaper is a digital wellness solution developed by OneLab, OnePlus’ experiential software team. WellPaper divides your apps into six categories – Lifestyle and communication, social, gaming,...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Track Your Way to Success With 11 Top Ecommerce SEO KPIs

Optimizing your ecommerce site can be daunting. It’s a long, drawn-out process and it typically takes a while to achieve success. Your long-term goals for increasing revenue are important, but it’s important to have shorter-term, incremental goals to build visibility in search, drive more traffic, and convert customers, as well.