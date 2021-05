The first 17 games of the season brought just one victory for Civic Memorial Eagles softball. Now, the Eagles have back-to-back wins. CM scored three runs in the first inning and extended a one-run lead with four runs in the seventh to put away the Mascoutah Indians 7-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah. The Eagles are 3-16 and 1-6 in the Valley. The Indians are 6-12 and 1-6 in the league.