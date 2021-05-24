Introducing Kumon Math and Reading Centers
We are Ami, Hina & Jas and just like you, we are moms! We have a total of eight kids ranging from elementary school to college! We are also Kumon moms and owners of Kumon Centers. What is Kumon? Kumon Math & Reading is as an academic enrichment program we chose for our own children years before we became owners. Our kids were young when we all started so it wasn’t that they needed tutoring, but we wanted to make sure they had a solid foundation of math skills, reading, writing and comprehension skills. We wanted our children to feel confident about school and how to learn!charlottesmartypants.com