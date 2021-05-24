newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Why A Key Abortion Case Before The Supreme Court May Have Lasting Impact

Radio NB
 4 days ago

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an abortion case in Mississippi that has some pro-choice advocates worried. Mississippi’s law that was enacted in 2018 bans abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy. FOX News Chief Legal Correspondent and host of FOX News @Night, Shannon Bream explains the Mississippi case, what “viability” is and how this case will be looked at now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority with Justice Amy Coney Barrett replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

radionb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Bream
Person
Mark Fuhrman
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Fox News Night#Lapd#Fox Nation#Turning Point Usa#Crime#Commentary#Changed#Serial Killers#Country#America#Demand#Podcasts#Television Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Podcast
Related
Congress & CourtsPride Publishing

Time for a Black woman on Supreme Court

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — I am eager to see a brilliant Black woman serving as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. I hope to celebrate her swearing-in later this year. If you’re thinking, “Did I miss something?” the answer is ‘no,’ there is no vacancy on the Court  right now. But there has been...
Congress & CourtsConstitution Daily

Will Roe v. Wade Be Overturned?

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks (with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or “severe fetal abnormality,” but not for instances of rape or incest). The case could lead the Supreme Court to once again question its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade (and later cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey) which held that there was a constitutional right to seek an abortion under the Fourteenth Amendment and that the government could not place an undue burden on the right prior to the “viability” of the fetus, or the ability of an unborn child to survive outside the womb.. This week’s episode focuses on two big questions: Does the Constitution indeed protect the right to choose abortion—and if so, when? And in the new abortion challenge, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, will the court uphold Roe v. Wade or narrow the decision in some way, revising the viability standard? Our guests unpack these questions and more, explaining the arguments on all sides as well as relevant legal terms—including “substantive due process,” “natural law,” and “stare decisis”. Host Jeffrey Rosen was joined by Leah Litman, assistant professor at Michigan Law and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny, and Teresa Stanton Collett, professor and director of the Prolife Center at University of St. Thomas School of Law.
U.S. PoliticsMcDowell News

Column: Why Roe v. Wade may soon be gone

I’m not going to change your mind about abortion. This is not a “hearts and minds” sort of essay, seeking common ground on a battlefield bloodier than Gettysburg. This is a simple acknowledgement that, for the first time in 48 years, there is a strong possibility that the most cited, most manipulated, most controversial Supreme Court decision of the last century will be consigned to the margins of history.
Congress & CourtsStandard-Examiner

Charen: What if Roe is overturned?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. This is a significant moment because the Court did not need to take this case. There was no circuit split to resolve. And if the justices had no intention to change the lower court’s reading of applicable precedents, they could have let the appeals court’s ruling stand. Though only Clarence Thomas has stated his desire to reverse the abortion precedent, five other justices have signaled, at various times in their careers, that they might be open to it.
Congress & Courtsabovethelaw.com

TMZ Reveals The Contents Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Will

Judicial icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a beacon of hope for women’s rights in America, passed away in September 2020, but her legacy will last forever. Almost one year after her death, and with law school texts of the liberal lioness having recently been put on the auction block, people have started to wonder about the value of her estate and what will become of the rest of her belongings.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case Of Man Requesting To Die By Firing Squad

A man on death row appealed to the courts to change the way the state would execute him; the Supreme Court refused to hear his case. In a decision rendered on Monday (May 24), the nation’s highest court declined to take up the case of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man on death row, who is seeking to die by a firing squad after claiming dying by lethal injection could lead to an unnecessarily painful death for him because of a medical condition.
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US Supreme Court rules against Mexico citizen contesting indictment

The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday against a non-US citizen who was contesting his indictment for unlawful re-entry into the country. The case, US v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident in 1990. In 1998, an immigration judge found that Palomar-Santiago had committed an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws when he was convicted for driving under the influence. Palomar-Santiago was found living in the US in 2018 and was indicted for illegally re-entering the country after removal.
Mississippi Statebizmagsb.com

Royal Alexander: Supreme Court agrees to hear Mississippi abortion case

This past Monday the Supreme Court agreed to hear the legal defense by the state of Mississippi of its limit on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi’s law prohibits abortion when “the probable gestational age of the unborn human being” is “greater than” 15 weeks “except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality,” which is defined in the law as a condition that is determined to be “incompatible with life outside the womb.”
Mississippi StateAnchorage Daily News

Mississippi yearning

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape where the crime has been reported to police, or the life of the mother is in danger. Lower courts have rejected the law as unconstitutional because of...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Bears Responsibility for George Floyd’s Death

The murder of George Floyd one year ago by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin once again exposed the gaping chasm between our Constitution’s promises and the reality of policing in America. While the criminal conviction of Derek Chauvin by a Minneapolis jury provides some accountability for Floyd’s murder, our current system has done little to stanch the flood of police violence that took Floyd’s life—and the lives of so many others—because the Supreme Court has repeatedly gutted one of our most important federal civil rights laws.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Time for Justice Breyer to go

The website FiveThirtyEight has described the high court as “the most conservative it’s been in 70 years.”. In purely political terms, a statistical analysis published in The Washington Post comes to the same bottom-line. The current 6-3 conservative majority on the court makes it “more conservative than the elected branches [House, Senate and presidency — all controlled by Democrats] to a degree not seen in 70 years.”