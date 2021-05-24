newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cancel Culture Can’t Catch The Elites

Radio NB
 4 days ago

This week, Will explains how the left’s push for diversity in sports and media has reduced minorities to tools to check boxes and avoid cancellation. Will also highlights the anti-white racism that is sweeping the country and questions whether serial killers are less prevalent today or simply getting away with more crimes.

radionb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Elites#Culture#Minorities#Cancellation#Country#Today#Serial Killers#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Judge Judy Says Cancel Culture Is ‘Frightening’

Judge Judy is working on a new series called Judy Justice after leaving her longtime show Judge Judy. 78-year-old Judy Sheindlin opened up about cancel culture and shared her thoughts on why it can be frightening, especially in America. She said it makes people afraid to share their authentic opinions.
Societymediapost.com

Attitudes On 'Cancel Culture' Reflect Political Bent

The power of the Twitter mob to affect the decision-making at magazines and newspapers has familiarized publishers with the idea of "cancel culture." Public calls to fire journalists, cancel subscriptions or boycott advertisers are a routine part of the outrage cycle that keeps people hooked on social media. Though only...
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Rushdie Talks ‘Cancel Culture’ in Interview

Salman Rushdie spoke out against so-called “cancel culture” in an interview with the Irish Times, calling it a “slippery slope.”. “I don’t know if there’s more [support for censorship], but it’s certainly more obvious,” the author said. “There’s a youthful progressive movement, much of which is extremely valuable, but there does seem to be within it an acceptance that certain ideas should be suppressed, and I just think that’s worrying. Wherever there has been censorship, the first people to suffer from it are underprivileged minorities.”
Celebritiesdavisvanguard.org

Student Opinion: Cancel Culture and Its Dangers

Cancel culture has plagued many people, especially celebrities and big businesses. Whatever your stance on cancel culture may be, cancel culture is an influential force. However, influential or not, cancel culture is an asinine side effect of digital culture’s attempt on “inclusiveness.” Cancel culture does more harm than good, as the methods in which people get canceled are not constructive, and the snowball effects foster an environment of hate which leads nowhere.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

'Gutfeld!' panel react to latest swirl of cancel culture

'Gutfeld!' panel react to latest swirl of cancel culture. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MusicTelegraph

Our successors will judge us harshly for this cancel culture

In the front room of my small house in south-east London, there sits a cottage Broadwood piano. I chose it because its diminutive size meant that it could be wrestled around the sharp angle between front door and living-room; but its wooden frame makes it impossible to keep in tune.
CollegesArkansas Online

OPINION | WILL BUNCH: The real 'cancel culture'

Before the recent flap over the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill denying tenure to one of America's top journalists, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Nikole Hannah-Jones, and before state lawmakers in "red states" across America declared a broader war over whether students can learn about racism, there was the curious case of law professor Gene Nichol and his UNC project called the Center on Poverty, Work and Opportunity.
AdvocacyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Conservatives Form Grassroots Group to Combat Cancel Culture

There is a new grassroots group formed by conservatives to take on today's cancel culture. Unsilenced Majority aims to target unfair firings, cancellation in education, and corporate political activism. “Wokeism is working hand-in-hand with censorship to silence dissenting views, and it's only grown and gotten worse over the last several...
Books & Literaturetheboar.org

‘Cancel culture’ is a shameful stain on the book world

You must be thinking: it’s that guy, complaining again, about the power and influence of publishers, and cancel culture’s latest foray into books. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard the term ‘cancel culture’ and either hate it, don’t care, or say it’s not real. Sadly, it is, and it’s nothing new; Sohini Kumar and Reece Goodall debated book banning half a decade ago in a Boar Books article. You could say Hobbes and Mandeville were victims of a moral-religious ‘cancel culture’ in the 17th and 18th centuries, and everyone should know the Salman Rushdie affair. This was where his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, lead to a fatwā from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, ordering his execution, leading to the firebombing of bookstores, public rallies with mass book burnings, and people associated with the book attacked, grievously injured, or even killed, like Hitoshi Igarashi, the book’s Japanese translator. William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher, survived three bullets in his back.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Cancel culture an American tradition

I would like to comment on all the letters you guys are receiving from people who claim that we are living in a cancel culture, because we want Confederate flags, statues and symbols to be taken down from public buildings and parks. I am a descendant of a Civil War...
Minoritiesmediaite.com

‘Name Something Positive You Like About Being White’: Marc Lamont Hill Debates Opponent of Critical Race Theory

Marc Lamont Hill had an extensive debate with an opponent of “critical race theory” being taught in schools on his show Black News Tonight. Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and contributing editor to City Journal, joined Hill to discuss his opposition to the intellectual movement urging Americans to recognize that racism is systemically entrenched in American society and shaped the course of the nation’s history. The two held a wide-ranging conversation on how critical race theory is applied into practice, how the movement attaches race to various elements of society, and whether it is actually effectual in counteracting racism as a social construct.
Societyhannenabintuherland.com

‘Cancel culture’? In Russia it created a communist holocaust – WND

Herland Report: As the United States now openly embraces the Marxist Cancel Culture with its fervent hatred of traditional values and Conservatism, it looks as though Soviet totalitarianism is likely to get its replay in the former “land of the free”. One of the most famous dissidents who experienced the...
TV & Videosarcurrent.com

Has cancel culture gone too far?

Cancel culture is something that has taken over entertainment and media the past few years. According to one of the definitions in the Urban Dictionary. cancel culture is when a large mob of people come together to relentlessly attack a certain person or idea over an accusation of some kind, which sometimes is proven wrong.
Arizona StateSpiked

Don’t be a cancel-culture hypocrite

Free speech is for all or it is for none at all. If you defend free speech only for people you like, you’re not defending free speech. You’re just defending people you like. These aren’t particularly difficult concepts to grasp. But they are apparently very difficult for people to live by at the moment. Consistency, it seems, is the first casualty of the culture war.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Let’s Cancel the “Cancel Culture”

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Imagine if the inmates ran the asylum or the jails, and they wanted to “cancel” other people’s views or speech, and the historical monuments that dot the landscape, because they didn’t fit into their radical philosophy, “we’d be up sh-ts creek without a paddle”, as the old saying goes, and those Marxist/Socialists will have exerted their will over the majority of peace loving citizens. Well, that’s what is being tried by that very vocal militant group of disgruntled losers who have infiltrated our political parties and in the news media.