The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is currently underway and one of the cars on display is the all-electric MINI Cooper SE. Alongside the new Cooper SE is the original MINI E, which debuted in 2009. The MINI E was a test-bed for future electric technologies and one could say it was the test-bed for the BMW i3’s powertrain. It wasn’t exactly revolutionary at the time but it did help BMW and MINI get their feet wet in the EV pool. Now, more than a decade later, it sits next to a new all-electric MINI, showing where the brand came from and where it’s headed.