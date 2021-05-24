newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Laudably Reins In IRS

By Joe Bishop-Henchman & Andrew Wilford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday, the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in a little known case that nonetheless will have a significant impact on an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) which has grown increasingly dismissive of the rules and procedures it’s meant to follow. The case, CIC Services v. Internal Revenue Service, didn’t make headline news but dealt overzealous tax collectors a unanimous loss before the highest court in the land.

Congress & Courtsrealclearmarkets.com

SCOTUS Happily Reins In IRS

Knoxville, TNaccountingtoday.com

IRS loses Supreme Court case involving microcaptives

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the Internal Revenue Service in a decision enabling taxpayers to sue the IRS over tax regulations, even before any penalty has been assessed. The case involves a CIC Services, a company in Knoxville, Tennessee, that specializes in helping small and midsized business owners set...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Hands Victory To Tax Advisors—And Loss To IRS—In CIC Services Case

The Supreme Court of the United States granted a significant victory for taxpayers’ advisors today, which also happens to be tax filing day. It is no wonder that soon after revenue laws were enacted taxpayers sued to prevent the IRS from assessing and collecting tax. We are, after all, a nation founded on a tax revolution. If taxpayers could sue the IRS prospectively to prevent the IRS from assessing or collecting tax, then the IRS could never do its job. For that reason, taxpayers generally lack the power to sue the IRS unless the IRS claims that the taxpayer owes taxes. In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Kagan, CIC Services, LLC v. Internal Revenue Service et al, the Supreme Court held that taxpayers’ advisors have the right to sue the IRS to set aside or invalidate IRS Notices. The decision isn’t as revolutionary as the Boston Tea Party, but it gives tax advisors a legal right to contest - or “protest” - IRS enforcement of Notices that seek to impose penalties, and may open the door for taxpayers to directly contest such notices in the future.
Congress & Courtscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

CIC Services wins Supreme Court case against IRS

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the CIC Services in their case against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over Notice 2016-66, in a unanimous decision. CIC Services says the victory against the IRS is “precedent-setting”. On 17 May, the court ruled that the Anti-Injunction Act does not...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Supreme Court Backs Challenge to IRS Micro-Captive Reporting Rule

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a challenge to an Internal Revenue Services (IRS) requirement for firms to report micro-captive insurance arrangements to proceed. The IRS authority to require the captive reporting is being challenged as invalid by a Tennessee captive advisory firm, CIC Services. At issue in this case...
Congress & Courtsmynbc5.com

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

WASHINGTON — Video above from 2019: MississippiAbortion Bill Passes State Legislature. The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will decide whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The court's order sets up a showdown over abortion,...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US Supreme Court rules against Mexico citizen contesting indictment

The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday against a non-US citizen who was contesting his indictment for unlawful re-entry into the country. The case, US v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident in 1990. In 1998, an immigration judge found that Palomar-Santiago had committed an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws when he was convicted for driving under the influence. Palomar-Santiago was found living in the US in 2018 and was indicted for illegally re-entering the country after removal.
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Supreme Court agrees to hear major abortion case

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case in its next term which could challenge the landmark rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, challenges Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. The decision by...
Congress & Courtsdailyjournal.com

Supreme Court ruling doubles down on property rights

A unanimous Supreme Court held that if the cops want to get inside your house and take your guns, they’re going to need a warrant. This decision comes amidst a growing interest in red flag laws and gun control across the country, where legislatures are creating legal procedures for confiscating firearms from those believed to be mentally unstable or dangerous.
Congress & Courtswbrz.com

Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant, settling a quirk of constitutional law that had allowed divided votes to result in convictions in Louisiana and Oregon. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court that the practice is...
Congress & CourtsDearborn Press & Guide

Trying to pack the Supreme Court is a dereliction of duty

President Joe Biden has appointed a commission to study court reform. But "court reform" is just a euphemism. What the president wants his commission to explore is if he can pack the U.S. Supreme Court with additional justices. There is nothing in the Constitution requiring the court to have only...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
Congress & CourtsWTVR-TV

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break. In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

At the Supreme Court, precedent takes a leave of absence

Day by day, it becomes clearer how willing — maybe even how eager — the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is to discard precedents it dislikes. And, day by day, as the court acts and Republican state legislatures feel increasingly empowered to push the constitutional envelope, it also becomes clearer how dire are the consequences — for abortion rights and reasonable gun regulation, among other matters.