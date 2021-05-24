newsbreak-logo
Who is Sasha Johnson? Black Lives Matter activist shot in London

By Samuel Osborne
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhIhp_0a9101lq00

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson , is in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in London .

Officials from the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political group she works for, said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday and followed "numerous death threats".

The mother-of-two is well known in the Black Lives Matter movement and was described as “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community” by the TTIP.

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

Her page on the TTIP website says: "She has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests.

"Although not everyone may agree with her methods, she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

"She is also committed to feeding the homeless and has personally been involved in delivering food and groceries to families that are in need."

In a statement, the TTIP said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

"She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition.

"The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party's executive leadership committee."

The TTIP asked people to "all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones".

The Metropolitan Police later reissued an appeal for witnesses to the shooting of a 27-year-old woman, although they were unable to confirm if it was the shooting involving Ms Johnson.

The Met said the woman was in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

She was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road, Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am.

It is believed the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a house where a party was taking place and a number of people may have been in the area.

A spokesman said that while the investigation is at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Detectives from the Met's specialist crime command (Trident) are leading the investigation.

Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Sasha Johnson: Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over shooting of BLM activist

Two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham, south London.The Black Lives Matter campaigner remains critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head after gunfire erupted at a party on Sunday night. Police in the area stopped a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.Their investigation led them to an address in Peckham where three others – an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old – were all...
MinoritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON — (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year,...
Minoritiesindybay.org

Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement affected institutional responses, including some changes with private companies supporting the movement along with holding employees accountable for their actions when acting in ways that could be seen as racist and unfair. This is a good thing. We need to set our foot down as a country and show that we will not tolerate disrespect toward any race, especially those who already endured racist hardships in its past. Incidents continue to happen with innocent black Americans being killed for things such as going to the store to get snacks, A traffic stop,walking in a neighborhood, racial profiling by police. The latest one that comes to mind is Daunte Wright, a twenty year old man killed during a traffic stop in the same city as the trial of Derek Chauvin the man who killed George Floyd.
Minoritieswcn247.com

UK police detain 5 people over Black activist's shooting

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday. Police and a friend have said nothing suggests Johnson was targeted in the attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said Johnson had received past death threats related to her activism. London police previously said that Johnson was wounded when four Black men entered the party's premises and someone discharged a firearm. Police said Wednesday they detained five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 28.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sasha Johnson vigil: Emotions run high as well-wishers gather in London

A vigil has taken place for Sasha Johnson, the Black anti-racism activist fighting for her life after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party.The gathering took place in Ruskin Park, Camberwell, around the back of Kings College Hospital in south London on Monday afternoon.Ms Johnson, 27, remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in Peckham, southeast London, in the early hours of Sunday. More than 150 people were in attendance at the vigil which lasted around four hours consisting of chanting prayers, sharing of memories of Ms Johnson and positive affirmations, as well as the beating...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

British politician criticized over tweet following shooting of BLM activist

Diane Abbott, who is Britain’s first Black female MP, faced criticism over a tweet following the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in London. Sasha Johnson was left in critical condition after she was shot in the head early Sunday. The Guardian reported that London’s Metropolitan Police Department has insisted she was not specifically targeted. But her Taking the Initiative Party said she had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism before the shooting.
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

London Metropolitan Police Seeking Four Suspects In Sasha Johnson Shooting

Police in London are looking for four men in connection with the shooting of British activist Sasha Johnson, who was left hospitalized in critical condition, the BBC reports. London Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari told the news network that Johnson was at a party in south London when a group of men "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm." The suspects were described as four Black men wearing dark clothes, who fled the scene before police arrived.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Toledo Black Lives Matter activists remember George Floyd and the protests following his murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one year since the death of George Floyd, and here at home, Black Lives Matter Activists are remembering that day and what it means to them. "Today marks an anniversary of that powerful day where we first saw those images - those terrorizing, disgusting images that we'll never forget," said Julian Mack, spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.
MinoritiesBBC

Patrisse Cullors: Black Lives Matter co-founder don resigns

Black Lives Matter's co-founder say she dey resign from di foundation, but no be because of wetin she call right-wing attempt to discredit her. Patrisse Cullors say Friday go be her last day for di foundation, wey she don lead for nearly six years. Di 37-year-old activist finances come under...
Santa Rosa, CAkymkemp.com

Prominent Freedom Lawyers Agree To Defend Black Lives Matter Activists In Santa Rosa They Say Are Falsely Accused Of Vandalism

Press release from the law offices of Vincent Barrientos:. Prominent Bay Area freedom defense lawyers have agreed to represent three Black Lives Matter activists falsely accused of leaving blood and a pig’s head at the former home of Barry Brodd. Brodd, a former officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department, testified as a use-of-force expert during the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was later convicted of murdering George Floyd. Brodd’s testimony was later disavowed by Police Chief Rainer Navarro, who issued a statement that Brodd’s “comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.”
MinoritiesWashington Times

Police punished for speaking out against Black Lives Matter

Police officers across the country have been fired, demoted or otherwise disciplined for social media posts that voice opposition to Black Lives Matter and violence during racial justice protests. In recent weeks, two policewomen in New Jersey were fired or demoted for calling BLM protesters “terrorists,” and a police officer...