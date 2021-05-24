Who is Sasha Johnson? Black Lives Matter activist shot in London

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson , is in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head in London .

Officials from the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political group she works for, said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday and followed "numerous death threats".

The mother-of-two is well known in the Black Lives Matter movement and was described as “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community” by the TTIP.

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

Her page on the TTIP website says: "She has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests.

"Although not everyone may agree with her methods, she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

"She is also committed to feeding the homeless and has personally been involved in delivering food and groceries to families that are in need."

In a statement, the TTIP said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

"She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition.

"The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party's executive leadership committee."

The TTIP asked people to "all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones".

The Metropolitan Police later reissued an appeal for witnesses to the shooting of a 27-year-old woman, although they were unable to confirm if it was the shooting involving Ms Johnson.

The Met said the woman was in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

She was found after officers were called to reports of gunshots in Consort Road, Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am.

It is believed the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a house where a party was taking place and a number of people may have been in the area.

A spokesman said that while the investigation is at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Detectives from the Met's specialist crime command (Trident) are leading the investigation.