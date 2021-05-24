Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam to debut later this year

New Bayfront Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend. "We cannot wait for travelers to join us at this resort-style waterfront destination, especially with Memorial Day weekend around the corner to kick off the start of summer," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether travelers are looking to hang out at the beach all day or experience the many attractions of this vibrant oceanside town, the Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront offers locally inspired and design forward touches and upscale amenities to help them stay at their best, including a rooftop bar overlooking the ocean, indoor heated pool, fine dining and guestrooms with private balconies that provide picturesque sunset views of the water."