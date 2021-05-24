UNWTO partners with Google to drive tourism recovery

This week, Google’s I/O Developer Conference and Snap’s Partner Summit took place. Both companies announced a number of updates. Here are the highlights. Google: In its first event for two years, Google revealed details about its Shopping Graph, the real-time dataset that connects shoppers with billions of products. It integrates information from websites, prices, reviews, videos and product data directly from brands and retailers and is designed to show users relevant listings as they shop across Google. For example, if you view an image of a product in Google Photos, there will be a suggestion to search the photo with Lens. Another new feature in Chrome that works on your local machine, will allow users to see any open shopping carts when opening a new tab. Google also said soon uses will be able to link their favourite loyalty programs to their Google account.