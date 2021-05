Asian equities were largely higher on high volumes as today is the trade day for MSCI’s. Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR). Watch out for BEKE US and LI US today as they are significant net inflow stocks. I’m not predicting whether they will go up or down, but their volumes will skyrocket! We shouldn’t read too much into today’s trading due to the MSCI changes as Hong Kong’s volumes increased 52% from yesterday, which is 154% of the 1-year average. For instance, Tencent was off in Hong Kong due to media reports related to the regulatory-driven spin-off of its consumer lending unit, which is a very small part of the firm’s revenue. Tencent, similar to Alibaba, are net-sells in the MSCI rebalance as new holdings need to be funded from other holdings, especially the top holdings such as Alibaba, Tencent, Taiwan Semi (-0.5%), and Samsung (-0.25%).