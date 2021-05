SYDNEY (AP) — Emilee Cherry won’t be at the Tokyo Olympics to help Australia defend the gold medal it won in the women's rugby sevens at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The former women’s sevens player of the year gave birth to a daughter in 2019. Cherry has announced she’s retiring and won’t be in the Australian team when the games behind on July 23. Cherry has been a long-serving member of the Australian women's squad and was involved in Australia’s 24-17 gold medal win over New Zealand when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016.