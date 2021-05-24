Lancaster County Coroner Identifies Two Victims In Fiery Crash

Scene of the crash on Saturday night in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County regional PD

Two people died in a crash in Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to a report from the Northern Lancaster County regional police.

They have been identified as siblings, Brandie Kasper, 21, and Leonard Kasper, 18, both of Mount Joy according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

A pickup and tractor-trailer were in a crash along Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough just after 9:00 p.m. says NLCRPD.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck were found dead on the scene.

The victims names will be released following the notification of next of kin.

The tractor-trailer driver has been identified as Cesar Torres of Florida. He evaluated and released on the scene by emergency medical services.

The police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

