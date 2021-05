Progressives have been on a winning streak in New York City, but the mayoral race is shaping up differently. For the last four years, the rising left, with few exceptions, has dominated New York City politics. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman dethroned longtime incumbents. Six out of the eight Republican-supporting centrists in the defunct Independent Democratic Conference were driven from office. Two socialists now sit in the state Senate, with four more in the Assembly. Even more will be on the way.