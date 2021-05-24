‘Mompreneur’ helps working moms juggle business and family like a boss

Working mothers have often faced criticism with respect to dividing their attention between their career and their family. (Someone should really close that peanut gallery from which strangers feel so comfortable shouting unsolicited opinions.) “You’re abandoning your children!” seems to be the most popular indictment of working mothers. There’s also that favorite, politically correct accusation of selfishness: “Are you trying to have it all?” Meanwhile, working fathers have simply been “providing for the family.” The double standard is more than enough to make your eyes hurt from all that rolling.