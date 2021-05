The Glastonbury Festival's first livestreamed event didn't exactly go according to plan. The BBC reports that organizer Emily Eavis has apologized after thousands of ticket holders faced technical trouble that either locked them out from the start of the May 22nd virtual performance or kicked them out later on. The festival team made a free stream available around 9PM local time (4PM Eastern), but you could only rewind that by an hour — the earliest parts of the gig were inaccessible.