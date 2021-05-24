newsbreak-logo
Ryan Reynolds declares himself a “fan” of Stray Kids, wants their autographs

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has declared himself a new Stray Kids fan following the group’s homage to the 2016 film. Just last week, Reynolds went viral after he reacted to the K-pop boyband’s Deadpool homage during their performance on the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War. The group had recreated the opening scene of the -2016 film during their mashup of ‘God’s Menu’ and BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

