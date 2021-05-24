Ryan Reynolds declares himself a “fan” of Stray Kids, wants their autographs

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s rumors are once again back in the fold with claims that Blake Lively is jealous of the two working together. As per the ‘New Idea’ magazine reports, Lively was very upset when she found Reynolds and Bullock in public together. Ryan and Sandra are all set to star in “The Lost City of D” movie but ‘The Proposal’ costars are spending time even off the sets and it is something Blake can’t handle.