Summer makes a comeback

Our weather has taken us on an interest ride over the past couple of days, and we've still got quite a bit of variety ahead this week!. If you got outside for some morning yard work on Sunday, it was just like most of the days last week. A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and a bit muggy with most temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. But temperatures took a quick dive by noon in many locations, thanks to a feature called a back-door cold front. These do the same thing as regular cold front, but approach from the east rather than the west as is usually the case.