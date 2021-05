Growing up just above the beach on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, BOA found herself infatuated with the clean lines of the Caribbean horizon. Simple as they were, she would paint them over and over again. The island itself is a nature conservatory dedicated to national park land, which too fed her artistic sensibility. “I grew up with this awareness of having a space that’s reserved for honoring nature and living in harmony with it instead of constantly developing it,” she says.