Hotel to illuminate a five-day countdown on its exterior leading up to the hotel’s opening. SAN FRANCISCO, CA — On Monday, May 24, Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, the largest hotel in San Francisco and on the West Coast, will reopen its doors and welcome back guests for the first time in over a year. Throughout the pandemic, the 46-tower property has displayed an illuminated heart and “S.F” to honor the city and serve as a sign of hope and solidarity for the San Francisco community. In celebration of the hotel’s reopening, the hotel will launch a five-day countdown illuminated on the hotel’s exterior as it gets ready to reopen its doors.