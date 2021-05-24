newsbreak-logo
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,476 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

