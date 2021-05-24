newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Adding a touch of luxury to smaller bathrooms

By TOPHOTELSUPPLIER
tophotel.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria + Albert Barcelona 2 compact freestanding bath. How Victoria + Albert’s compact freestanding baths can transform a smaller space. A beautiful freestanding bath is considered the ultimate statement of luxury in any bathroom. Yet many designers dismiss the option of a freestanding bath in small- to medium-sized rooms, assuming that an inset bath is the only viable choice. Victoria + Albert’s range of compact baths offers an alternative for these spaces.

tophotel.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colours#Tombolo#New Edition#Elegant Design#Information Design#Luxury#Bathroom#Medium Sized Rooms#Compact Baths#Space#Elegant Proportions Suit#Modest Alcoves#Installation#Ral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Beautiful Outdoor Décor Ideas for a Fresh Space

One of the best things about summer is just how much more space you have. While you may be stuck to your house's square footage during the depths of winter, the warm temperatures allow you to take advantage of the square footage outside of your home. Whether you have a small patio or an expansive backyard, spending some time nailing your outdoor décor can help to create so much more living space.
ShoppingFood Network

10 Patio Dining Sets for Every Style and Budget

Turn your own backyard or patio into your new favorite al fresco dining spot with a little help from these dining sets. No need to worry about mixing and matching, they come with everything you need and range in max seating and price. Unlike your favorite restaurant, your favorite backyard dining spot will always be open and is never crowded — you’ll love staying in!
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Home & Gardencorporatehousingbyowner.com

Luxury Villa for Executive Residence

Luxurious Mediterranean Villa in Coral Gables Estate guard gated community! Custom built with close attention to details, architecturally sound forms and decorating touches. All fine finishes, authentic Venetian plastered walls and ceilings, travertine and marble floors, crystal chandeliers make this single level 3,109 SF , 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus an office. A real Mediterranean retreat! Fantastic backyard with huge covered patio with nice patio furniture, TV's and Fitness ! Sparkling pool surrounded with lush landscape and vegetation making this property very private, dream entertainment place! Custom kitchen with all high end appliances, formal dining and living rooms, all luxury finished bathrooms with Jacuzzi Bath Tub and glass shower enclosures! Tastefully furnished and decorated in style! Moon Valley Phoenix Country Club Location with superior privacy and class!
Interior Designcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more. But Miracle Method’s bathtub refinishing will cost a fraction of that. Bathtub refinishing offers a cost effective bathroom makeover alternative to replacing a bathtub that is worn out, damaged, hard to clean, or simply the wrong color. Miracle Method will repair chips or cracks and restore the surface to look and feel like new. You’ll save thousands of dollars and avoid days or even weeks of demolition mess and costly replacement—and this treatment can extend the life of your bathtub for 10–15 years with proper care. Visit the website for testimonials and a photo gallery of Miracle Method’s great work.
Interior Designtownline.org

Bathroom design & remodel on a budget

So you’re ready to redecorate and redesign your bathroom. But dropping $20,000 on a deluxe spa retreat is light years away from what you can afford to spend. You don’t need mega-bucks to transform your bathroom into a relaxing, cool space. There are plenty of ways to renovate and redesign on a budget.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Home & Gardenhomebuilding.co.uk

Best Bathroom Sealant: 6 of the Best Buys to Freshen Up Your Bathroom

Buying the best bathroom sealant is an important step to ensure your bathroom looks its best. Bath and shower rooms are subject to wet and humid conditions, so to prevent water damage and the growth of mould, you need to apply a suitable sealant around your sanitaryware, including sinks, baths and shower trays.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

Bathroom decor ideas from the experts

If you're taking on a decorating project in your home, the bathroom is a great place to start. Whether you have a large space and stand-alone bathtub or an ensuite with just a shower, there's so much you can do to give your bathroom a new look. No matter how...
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

Ash Bathroom Vanity Base

This was the final piece of furniture as I furnished my custom sauna suite. Check out this video for a quick tour of the sauna suite. You can see more about the sauna suite build by checking out my blog entitled, “Furnishing a Sauna Suite.”. There’s nothing fancy about this...
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
Interior Designmomblogsociety.com

Affordable Alternatives To Luxury Decor

Decorating a home can come with a lot of costs that make it difficult to achieve the vision you have. Most people want to be able to achieve a luxury look and feel within their home, but this isn’t as simple as buying everything you like. Thankfully, there are a lot of affordable alternatives on the market for those who want to make their home look the part without spending a fortune on it. To help you to make this work in your own place, this article will be exploring some of the best affordable alternatives to luxury decor you can find on the market.