Adding a touch of luxury to smaller bathrooms
Victoria + Albert Barcelona 2 compact freestanding bath. How Victoria + Albert’s compact freestanding baths can transform a smaller space. A beautiful freestanding bath is considered the ultimate statement of luxury in any bathroom. Yet many designers dismiss the option of a freestanding bath in small- to medium-sized rooms, assuming that an inset bath is the only viable choice. Victoria + Albert’s range of compact baths offers an alternative for these spaces.tophotel.news