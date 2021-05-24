The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Adient worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com