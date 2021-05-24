Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.01 EPS
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.www.modernreaders.com