Taking a proactive approach to prevent fraud

The Paypers sat down with Pablo de la Riva, CEO of Revelock to find out more about the company’s Active Defense approach to fighting online fraud. Consumers are more at risk of identity theft and online fraud than ever before. Revelock, previously buguroo, recently rebranded to reflect its change in direction as it pivots alongside constantly evolving fraud techniques. The company is focusing on not just revealing or detecting attacks, but continuously adapting and responding to the ever-changing threats in order to deter bad actors and increase the costs of committing fraud. Pablo explains to us what the company is seeing most often at the moment in terms of online fraud trends, and why the current fraud landscape is calling for a new approach based on knowing your user and an Active Defense.